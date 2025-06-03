The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and by all accounts, the Miami Dolphins did what they needed to do with their eight draft picks. With holes on both sides of the field that needed filling, the Dolphins added a couple of players who could start right away, some bench depth, and some insurance for the future. However, none of the eight rookies appear to be game changers, at least not yet.

Of course, “game changer” is a big phrase in Miami. Since joining the AFL in 1966 and the 1970 merger with the NFL, the Miami Dolphins have featured a number of impressive rookies who have burst into their first season completely unbothered by the pressure of the pro game, changing the course of the Dolphins’ season, and for some, the franchise itself.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the following five individuals not only had an impressive rookie year in terms of statistics but also left a lasting impact and legacy on the team.

Dan Marino – 1983

You can’t start a list of Miami Dolphins rookies without mentioning the greatest quarterback in team history. Dan Marino was part of the famed 1983 draft class that featured six quarterbacks selected in the first round. Of those six, three, including Marino, John Elway, and Jim Kelly, went on to have Hall of Fame careers. Of those six, Marino had to wait the longest to be selected, with the Dolphins finally calling his name with the 27th pick.

Marino once again found himself waiting during the start of the 1983 season, sitting behind starter David Woodley for the first five games of the season. Starting in Week Six, Marino took the ball and dominated. Throwing for 2,210 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions over the next nine games, Marino became the first rookie quarterback to earn Pro Bowl status. Marino’s rookie season was just a sign of things to come for the next sixteen years as he became one of the league’s greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Richmond Webb – 1990

The 1990 NFL Draft is mainly known for two players, Junior Seau and Emmitt Smith. However, Texas A&M’s offensive tackle Richmond Webb made his mark on the team and the league in a position where rookies almost never shine, left tackle.

Selected ninth overall, Webb was given the most high-pressure assignment possible for a player, let alone a rookie, to protect Dan Marino’s blind side. Starting every game of his first season, Webb earned Pro Bowl honors (of which he made seven straight) and was named First Team All-Pro. While Marino deservedly got the headlines, it was Webb who quietly dominated in the trenches, allowing his teammate the opportunity to shine.

Ronnie Brown – 2005

Much of the talk surrounding the Dolphins in 2005 centered around the return of running back Ricky Williams. Auburn running back and second overall pick Ronnie Brown wasn’t hearing any of that talk. Bringing his own unique mix of speed, power, and versatility to an offensive system that was left in flux, Brown helped turn a 4-12 team into a contender in the AFC East.

Starting 14 of 15 games, Brown rushed for 907 yards and 4 touchdowns while adding 32 catches for 232 yards. Once Williams returned from suspension, Brown did not back down, giving the Dolphins a dynamic offensive duo in what was a brief but influential “Wildcat” era.

Zach Thomas – 1996

At 5’11”, 230 pounds, Zach Thomas didn’t exactly fit the mold of an NFL linebacker. Drafted in the fifth round, most scouts saw him as a special-teams contributor or a backup at best. What these scouts didn’t take into account was Thomas’ football IQ, a motor that didn’t stop running, and the desire to be great.

From opening day, Thomas became the heart and soul of the Dolphins’ defense. Recording 131 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 sacks, and a pair of defensive touchdowns, Thomas would be named the AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year, proving numerous people wrong along the way with his gritty style and relentless effort worthy of a first-round draft pick.

Jaylen Waddle – 2021

Three quarterbacks, a tight end, and another wide receiver were selected before Jaylen Waddle in the 2021 NFL Draft. Foregoing his senior season at Alabama, Waddle would be reunited with former Crimson Tide star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who the Dolphins selected with the fifth pick a year earlier.

Clearly, the chemistry between the two carried over from their college years as Waddle quickly became the go-to guy of the Dolphins’ passing attack, setting a then-NFL rookie record for receptions with 104, adding 1,015 receiving yards and six trips to the end zone. For fantasy league fans and fans who track individual award winners, especially on reliable betting sites, Waddle became the odds-on favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

In addition to the impressive statistics, it seemed as though every time Waddle and Tagovailoa connected, something special was about to happen thanks to his soft hands, route running, and quickness, giving the Dolphins’ offense a legitimate spark that they had been missing for years.

The Miami Dolphins have had plenty of rookie contributors over the years. However, the five players on this list weren’t just your average rookie contributors — they changed the franchise. Whether they were first round picks or late draft underdogs, these rookies helped to define the Dolphins’ identity.