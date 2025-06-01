The Miami Dolphins are making headlines this offseason as reports emerge that the team is exploring potential trades involving cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith. These developments hint at a possible shake-up of the current roster, one that could have significant short- and long-term implications for the franchise.

While parting ways with two established veterans would be a bold move, it’s one that must be handled with strategic precision to avoid weakening the team’s competitive core.

Jalen Ramsey, since arriving in Miami in 2023, has been a cornerstone of the Dolphins’ defense. His elite playmaking ability, leadership, and presence on the field have helped stabilize the secondary and raise the unit’s overall performance. However, with a hefty cap number and the Dolphins looking to improve other areas of the roster, the idea of moving Ramsey now is being considered.

If Miami chooses to go down that path, the return must be substantial. Whether it’s a starting-caliber player at cornerback or high-value draft picks, the trade must address the void that Ramsey’s departure would create. The Dolphins do have some younger talent in the secondary, but none are proven replacements for a player of Ramsey’s caliber.

The situation with Jonnu Smith carries a similar tone. Smith had a strong 2024 season, showing consistent production and veteran savvy at a position that has been a revolving door for Miami in recent years. Yet with the team leaning into a younger roster and Smith reportedly looking for a new contract, a trade could be on the horizon. Still, tight end is a critical position in today’s NFL, especially in Miami’s offense, and letting Smith walk without a clear successor would be risky. If a deal does happen, the Dolphins must look to either acquire a tight end who can contribute immediately or gain valuable draft assets to find one in the near future.

If the Dolphins choose to move forward with trades for Ramsey and Smith, the focus must be on the return. These cannot be moves made solely for salary cap relief or future flexibility. To keep the roster competitive, Miami should target deals that bring in players who can step into roles at cornerback and tight end right away.

If that’s not possible, then the fallback must be early to mid-round draft picks that can help stockpile talent and secure the future of those positions. Trading for future depth without addressing immediate needs would be a dangerous gamble for a team still looking to assert itself among the AFC’s elite.

Ultimately, these decisions will test the Dolphins’ front office and its vision for the next phase of the team’s development. Ramsey and Smith are both proven veterans with value, and moving them could be the right call, but only if the returns are right. Whether the goal is to reload for another playoff push or quietly retool for the future, the Dolphins cannot afford to miss on the compensation they get in return. These trades, if they happen, must make the team stronger, either now or in the seasons to come.