In the not-so-distant future, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be in line for a new NFL contract. His current contract is set to expire following the 2026 campaign.

Hill is one of the highest-paid players at his position in all of football, as his cap hit in the upcoming 2025 season will be approximately $27.7 million, the second-highest of any receiver in the league behind only Tennessee Titans star Calvin Ridley.

Despite the elite talent Hill is and the amount he will get paid next season, though, he still indicated that he wouldn’t need to be the highest-paid receiver to sign a contract extension to remain with the Dolphins.

“I’m very grateful,” Hill said. “I want to be in Miami. My mindset is being in Miami. Coach [Mike] McDaniel, the franchise, the community, they have done a great job of standing beside who I am as a man, as a player. To me, I don’t even have to be the highest-paid [receiver], I just want to win ballgames and take advantage of being in this great organization.”

Hill has enjoyed some of his most successful seasons as an NFL player starring with McDaniel’s offense in Miami. He led the league in receiving yards for the first time in his career in the 2023 season when totaled a whopping 1,,799 receiving yards. Hill also set a Dolphins franchise record for the most receiving yards totaled in a single campaign that season.

He is not far removed from his lowliest season in a Dolphins uniform and is 31 years old, though, so it’s unlikely the Dolphins would make him the highest-paid receiver in his next contract even if that was a non-negotiable for Hill. Hill totaled only 959 receiving yards and also averaged just 56.4 receiving yards per game in the 2024 season.

Plus, it’s far from set in stone that Hill will play out the remainder of his current contract in a Dolphins uniform. If Miami is unable to shake its playoff demons once again next season, serious changes could be in store for the Dolphins. The Dolphins haven’t won a single playoff game since the year 2000, and some folks are beginning to run out of patience with this current core of players to figure things out.