If you were waiting with anticipation for the race between Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and Olympian Noah Lyles, I have some bad news for you. The race will not be taking place. In fact, per Lyles, the race was supposed to happen this past weekend in New York City’s Times Square.

Per a NY Post article, the race is off per Lyles.

Lyes said,

“We were very deep into creating the event. In fact, it was supposed to happen this weekend,” Lyles said. “Unfortunately there were some things, complications, personal reasons that it just didn’t come to pass, but we were full on. “We were gonna have a big event, we were going to shut down New York Times Square and everything, we were gonna have all the billboards for the event, it was going to be a lot of fun.”

Lyes went on to say

“A lot of people didn’t believe it to be true. They thought it was just, ‘Oh, this is just them talking online,’” Lyles said. “We had to bring it to fruition.” Lyles said both the general public and potential corporate sponsors “didn’t believe it was real,” but that he took charge in an effort to make it happen. “It’s like, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll take care of this. I know what to do. And it’s not going to look to the point where it’s staged. It’s going to look right on the money, trust me,’”

It is unclear if the personal reasons were those of Lyle or Tyreek.

Hill has a long list of off-the-field issues, is currently going through a divorce, and has an open court case for later this year.

There is no word on whether plans are in place to reschedule the race for a later time, but it appears unlikely at this time, and the race will most likely not happen.