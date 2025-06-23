There are plenty of NFL fans and pundits alike who believe it’s a matter of when rather than if the Miami Dolphins move cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier admitted all the way back in April — two months ago — that the team is looking to find a new NFL home for Ramsey.

Moreover, NFL insider Adam Schefter claimed just a few days ago that he “would expect” Ramsey to get moved before training camp starts up.

However, one Dolphins star is confident that he can sway Ramsey to reverse course and stay with the team for next season. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill said as much recently and also noted just how much the Dolphins will need Ramsey’s presence on the defensive end, calling him, “one of the best corners in the league.”

Ramsey and Hill have been teammates on the Dolphins for the last two seasons. Ramsey joined the Dolphins when he was dealt to Miami from the Los Angeles Rams in March of 2023.

Maybe it would be in the best interest of the Dolphins to shift gears and look to retain Ramsey past this summer at this point. After all, the Dolphins still haven’t found a suitor for Ramsey after all of this time shopping him, which implies that the market isn’t robust for the 30-year-old and Miami might not be able to get much bang for its buck.

Even though the cornerback position historically isn’t kind to those who get up there in age or have lost a step, Ramsey still proved to be an elite cornerback across 17 starts with the Dolphins in the 2024 season. He came up with two interceptions and also contributed 60 combined tackles, 39 solo tackles, six tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and 21 assisted tackles in his second season with the Dolphins organization.