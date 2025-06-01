Miami Gardens, FL.- Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome to June.

With the beginning of the new month, we are now a few steps closer to the most wonderful time of the year- watching the Miami Dolphins football surrounded by our loved ones and great times.

June 1st also marks a significant period in NFL terms, as it serves as an important date related to the salary cap and potential roster moves.

For those unfamiliar, a Pre/Post June 1 move dictates how hard the team’s salary cap is affected following the release or trade of a player. If an athlete is cut or traded Pre June 1, the team now pays all of their bonus money on this season’s salary cap. If the athlete is released or traded Post June 1, the team can split the bonus money over a two-season cap period.

Basically, post-June 1 moves are when a franchise can move on from a high-cost vet, without killing the cap for the upcoming season.

Throughout the off-season, the future of three Miami Dolphins’ stars has come into question. Superstar WR Tyreek Hill and DB Jalen Ramsey have seemingly stepped out the door already with cryptic messages and social media posts over the past few months, and Pro-Bowl TE Jonnu Smith has recently been added to the trade block over the past few days.

If Miami decides to move on from these three stars, now is certainly the time they’ll do it. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what the financial burden for these three stars looks like, following a potential post-June 1 trade.

DB Jalen Ramsey: Jalen Ramsey’s 2025 cap hit is currently listed at just over $ 16.6 M. If the Dolphins moved on from the future Hall of Fame corner, they’ll save $9.9M for this upcoming season. Parting ways with Ramsey is certainly a huge loss for Miami, absolutely tanking an already weak corner room.

TE Jonnu Smith: Before last season, Smith signed a 2-year, $8M deal. Entering this season, Smith’s cap hit is listed at $4.6M, but if the ‘Fins trade the Pro-Bowl TE, they’ll save $ 4.1 M. I’d like to take this time to go on record and state that Miami should NOT trade Smith, as they’d be losing one of the very few reliable pass catchers they have.

WR Tyreek Hill: Tyreek Hill’s 2025 cap hit is listed at a lucrative $ 27.6 M. If Miami decides to move on from Hill finally, they’ll save $14.9M this upcoming season. That kind of freed cap could dramatically reshape the roster, potentially bringing in multiple high-value targets. Still, moving on from Hill would mean losing one of the NFL’s most dynamic and game-changing playmakers.