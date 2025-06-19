Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com brought up an interesting scenario regarding Jalen Ramsey. What if Miami cannot trade him prior to the regular season in September? And what if they can’t trade him by the NFL trade deadline in early November?

Would Miami pay Ramsey to sit home all season, much like Houston did with Dehaun Watson in 2021?

It is clear Miami does not want Ramsey around or in the building. Last week at mandatory minicamp, Miami waived all fines for Ramsey so he didn’t have to show up. One can expect if he isn’t traded by the start of training camp in late July, Miami will bend the rules to ensure Ramsey isn’t in the building, but also not fined.

I am guessing he will be given an excused absence every day.

But trading Ramsey is a challenge.

As Florio mentions in his article, only the LA Rams have publicly expressed interest, and their interest doesn’t seem to be particularly serious.

For Miami to trade Ramsey, they are going to have to take on a significant portion of his contract and eat more dead money than they probably would like. And for what a 5th, 6th, or 7th round pick? Is it worth it then?

Or would it make more sense for Miami to consider this approach, since they are paying the bulk of his contract anyway, having him sit at home all year and then move him via trade next offseason when the cap hit and dead money hit are far less would be a viable option.

And the return Miami would get would be greater.

If Miami trades him now, they are getting a pick in the 2026 draft. If they trade him in March, they are getting a pick in the 2026 draft.

So, what is the urgency for Miami to move him now when they are going to be paying Ramsey so much money?

It’s an interesting take, Florio has, and one not many have probably thought of. However, the longer this goes on, the more it may be the endgame.

Time will tell.