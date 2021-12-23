Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network are reporting that the Saints are placing quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the COVID-19 List and preparing to start rookie Ian Book vs the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night football. Book is currently the Saints’ 3rd string quarterback but if you factor in Jameis Winston (who was injured earlier this year and lost for the season), Book is technically the Saints’ 4th string quarterback on the season. This would be a huge advantage for the Dolphins in this game. The Saints offense has been struggling up to this point in recent weeks and now having to play a rookie quarterback with little experience would give the Dolphins a big edge in this match-up.

