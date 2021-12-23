Aaron and Josh are joined by DolphinsTalk Weekly host Kevin Dern to preview the Dolphins’ massive Week 16 game at New Orleans. They’ll look at what the Dolphins need to do on offense to breakdown a ferocious New Orleans defense and how the Dolphins’ defense can slow down the Saints’ offense and Alvin Kamara in particular. Plus, Xavien Howard is named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster and everyone will give a Christmas toast. It’s a fun new episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

