Alex is on a plane headed out of the country, so “retired” South Florida radio host Andy Korge joins Scott in the Conn pod to drift the Jaeger-cast this week… whoops, watching too many movies lately. Both hosts completely lost track of time having fun talking about beating the Jets. There was a lot to look at in the game, The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly… dangit! Duke Johnson, is deservedly so, the theme but these two all Dolphins cover just about everything in this game. Tua is always a subject. So is coaching. Listen in to what these two have to say about what they perceived – and look forward to some chatter about how meaningful the Dolphins upcoming appearance on Monday Night Football (against the Saints) really is. Who, (or what) wins the AC award this week? Happy Holidays, and Yippie ki-yay Mother…

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE