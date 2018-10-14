If you are coming to a Miami Dolphins game, it is important that you find your way over to the ‘Bud Light Backyard’ tailgate area. It is open from 11am until kickoff. The Bud Light Backyard is apatio bar-like area right on the South most “Oasis” development of the South Plaza. The space features a rustic looking Tiny House, with live music, overhead string lighting, grand entryway, tailgating games and the 16′ Bud Light Beacon photo opportunity. Also, a dedicated Bud Light Backyard Bar will be providing FREE Bud Light to the first 200 fans while continuing to serve Bud Light, Bud Light Lime and Bud Light Orange, for only $2. Again, make your way to the South Plaza (in front of Team Store) to enjoy some time with your “Buds”.