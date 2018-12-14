The dust has mostly settled in the wake of the Miami Miracle, save for the saga of the ball Kenyan Drake threw into the stands. Josh & Aaron share their thoughts on the saga and then look ahead to the Dolphins’ next big test: a road battle with the Minnesota Vikings. They preview the game and give their prediction and Josh rather unfortunately stumbles over some words. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

