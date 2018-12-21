Josh is on vacation, but he still joins his brother to preview the Dolphins’ Week 16 matchups with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The guys talk about how the Dolphins can be successful and what they need to do to stop the Jaguars before making predictions and taking a quick look at what needs to happen for the team to sneak into the playoffs. Plus, Xavien Howard is a Pro Bowler, Laremy Tunsil isn’t, Josh hates the Pro Bowl, and Aaron has a surprising stat about Dolphins players in the Pro Bowl. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

