On today’s show we talk about the Dolphins officially hiring Brian Flores as their next head coach. What did he say in the press conference that stood out, what can we expect from his staff, and what has been the reaction around the league to the hire. And as Dolphins fans how does this hire rank compared to recent head coaching hirings we have made in recent years. We also recap the Super Bowl game as well.

