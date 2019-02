The Audible which can be heard at MiamiDolphins.com had on Daniel Jeremiah this week from the NFL Network. It is a must listen to show as Daniel shares his thoughts on the Miami Dolphins and talks about everything from Minkah Fitzpatrick, Laremy Tunsil, the Dolphins hiring of Brian Flores, and this years upcoming draft class. A great show you will want to listen to. Check it out below.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE