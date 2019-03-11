On today’s show I talk about the Dolphins signing of Dwayne Allen and what it means for the Dolphins TE group moving forward. I share my thoughts on Trey Flowers and if Miami should sign him this week as we are just days away from NFL Free Agency being official. And I also talk about Kenny Stills and should Miami keep him or trade him.

