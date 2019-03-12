Former Miami Dolphins defensive end Cam Wake has signed a 3 year, $23 million deal with $10 million guaranteed with the Tennessee Titans. Wake has been with the Dolphins since 2009 and has acquired 98 sacks in that time for the Dolphins.

Former Dolphins’ DE Cameron Wake intends to sign a three-year, $23 million deal that includes $10 million guaranteed with the Tennessee Titans, per source. Titans upgrading both lines and Wake playing younger than his 37 years. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

At 37 years old Wake wanted to continue playing and extend his career and with Miami in a rebuilding process he wasn’t a fit to stay in Miami. With Andre Branch already being let go and with it being very likely Robert Quinn will be released by Friday the Dolphins currently are extremely thin at the defensive end position heading into 2019.

