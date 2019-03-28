On today’s show we talk about all of the latest news surrounding the Miami Dolphins. The Miami Herald report about Adam Gase trying to trade for Matthew Stafford prior to the 2018 season. What was Adam Gase’s thought process here? We break this down from all angles. We also talk about the Dolphins unveiling a new alternate uniform in 2019, the time-line for the new Dolphins practice facility, and we go over some comments Stephen Ross and Brian Flores made this week concerning the Dolphins plans moving forward.

