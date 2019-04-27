UPDATING THROUGHOUT THE EVENING/MORNING
Dolphins have signed Montre Hartage, the Northwestern CB
— Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) April 27, 2019
Per source, Dolphins signs Stanford WR Trenton Irwin
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 27, 2019
Former Georgia DE Jonathan Ledbetter is signing with the #Dolphins, per his reps.
— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) April 27, 2019
The Dolphins have signed Kyron Brown from Akron as an UDFA. He’s a CB
— Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) April 27, 2019
More UDFA deals, per sources:
•New Mexico State LB Terrill Hanks with the #Dolphins
•Wisconsin FB Alec Ingold with the #Raiders
•Wyoming tight end Tyree Mayfield with the #49ers
•South Carolina G Zack Bailey with the #Bucs
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2019