Reshad Jones was present for the first time this offseason as the team began their mandatory minicamp practices on Tuesday, and as you could imagine, Jones was bombarded with questions regarding him not attending voluntary workouts.

Jones was not necessarily apologetic in his responses to reporters when discussing his absence earlier this offseason, but he also was not disrespectful to anyone within the organization and simply said it was a matter of the workouts being voluntary combined with the fact that he had shoulder surgery in February that he was rehabbing.

Either this is Jones being a good sport about the situation and try and make the process of finding a trade partner as smooth as possible, or the team really does intend to keep him at least for this season just to see how well he fits in the new scheme.

My guess is that the team fully intends to get something in return for Jones before the season starts, but based on how the front office handled the Tannehill and Quinn situations, I do not think Chris Grier has any problem waiting this one out until they find a suitor that approaches them with a reasonable offer.

