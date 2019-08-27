The Miami Dolphins are not waiting till the weekend to trim down their roster. They released 4 more players on Tuesday and they were four veteran players. After releasing TJ McDonald on Sunday night and Will Holden on Monday afternoon the Dolphins let go of right tackle Jordan Mills, defensive tackle Akeem Spence, linebacker Chase Allen, and tight end Clive Walford.

Akeem Spence being released is a bit of a surprise but not a big one. Any vet being released at this point isn't a surprise — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 27, 2019

The Dolphins this past offseason have made it clear that if you are a veteran that isn’t performing then there is no spot for you on this 2019 Miami Dolphins team. The Dolphins are in a total youth movement and are willing to eat as much dead money as possible this year to have as much salary cap space next year in 2020.

Jordan Mills struggled with the Buffalo Bills last year and the fact he couldn’t beat out Jesse Davis for the starting right tackle position is telling. The Dolphins are very thin at offensive tackle and right now the top back-up at right tackle and left tackle appears to be Zach Sterup. I would not be shocked if Miami is in the market for an offensive tackle as other teams begin making cuts around the league. Akeem Spence is probably the most surprising name of the four to be released as out of the four names he was and would have been the most productive this upcoming year. The addition of Christian Wilkins and some of the undrafted rookie pass rushers Miami added this squeezed Spence out. Chase Allen, who was an okay linebacker the past few years for Miami but really only played because Miami was so thin at the linebacker position is another player who is going to be replaced by some undrafted rookies Miami is very high on. When it comes to Clive Walford the Dolphins are very deep at tight end including two players Chris Grier drafted last year and Walford is the odd man out.

The releases of TJ McDonald, Jordan Mills, Clive Walford, Akeem Spence, Chase Allen cleared a combined $7.875M of 2019 cap space for the #Dolphins.https://t.co/fLCYAY81iW — Spotrac (@spotrac) August 27, 2019

The 2019 Miami Dolphins will be most likely the youngest team in the NFL and a glorified expansion team in many ways. They are hoping the short term pain leads to long term gains and success.

The 2019 @MiamiDolphins are a glorified expansion team….and I love it. Building this thing from the ground up with players this coaching staff had a say in signing, drafting, or picking up as an UDFA. — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 27, 2019

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE