The Gambling Corner is OFFICIALLY back. Welcome to week 1 of our column here at DolphinsTalk.com If you are a new reader, this is predictions of College football and NFL games. I will do 4 College games and 4 NFL games per week. Since we are just shy on the NFL action, I will be focusing on today’s slate. I will however, as I did last week, do a bonus game and predict the NFL opener, Packers at Bears.

I successfully had the Hurricanes covering 7.5 last week against Florida, starting the season 1-0 on CFB. On to today’s games!

Kentucky vs Toledo OVER 61

The Wildcats are coming off a big win over Penn St in the Citrus bowl to wrap up last season. Their defense defense has lost a ton of talent and will need some of the younger guys to step up. Kentucky is 2-10 at home covering the spread which is why I am staying away from that. 4 of the last 5 games for the Cats have gone over, while the Rockets have gone over 8 of their last 12. Take the over.

Syracuse (-18) @ Liberty

The Tommy Devito era begins for the Orange, where they also bring back a very talented defensive front that accounted for 34 sacks. Liberty has Hugh Freeze as their new head coach, but he is going to be in for some tough sledding today against the Orange. Syracuse is also 5-1 against the spread in its recent games. Take the Orange.

Northwestern (+6) @ Stanford

Northwestern is coming into this season with higher expectations, where Stanford is still trying to figure themselves out at home. They are 2-3 in their last 5 home games. Northwestern is going to look at run their offense through Isaiah Bower, which should help them cover the spread here. Wildcats are 6-1 in their last 7 games as the underdog against the spread, and 4-0 as an away underdog. Take the Wildcats with the points.

Alabama (-32.5) vs Duke

The Crimson Tide had a bad taste left in their mouth after the national title game last season. They open at home against a Duke team featuring a new QB. I don’t see how Duke can overcome a top 10 defensive team nationally and arguable the best QB coming in the 2020 draft in Tua. Bama won the last outing 35-6. I don’t think Saban will let his foot off the gas on this one. Take Bama with the points

Season Record 1-0

NFL Special Pick

Bears (-165) vs Packers

The Bears are a team on the way up. They hope to rebound after last year’s heartbreak by taking it out on a Packers team with a ton of questions. I like the Bears to win outright in their home opener.

Thank you for reading the first edition of Gambling Corner. Follow me on twitter @DolphinsTalkTom

