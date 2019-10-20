Aaron and Josh are back with reactions to the Dolphins’ 31-21 loss at Buffalo. Topics include Ryan Fitzpatrick leading a competent performance from the offense, plenty of bright spots, the underwhelming defense, turnover conspiracy theories, the health of Tua, and anti-tanking Twitter trolls. All this and more on another episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
