On this episode of Tailgate talk with Patrick Surtain and Oronde Gadsden we talk about the Dolphins loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. Where did the Dolphins lose the game and were there any surprises to come out of the contest. Also, Pat and Oronde share their thoughts on the play of Dolphins running back Mark Walton and do they think he can be a future starting running back for the Dolphins. Miami plays Pittsburgh on MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL in a few days and Pat and Oronde share their memories of playing on Monday Night Football and we discuss if it is still a big deal for players to play on Monday Night. We break down the Steelers and Dolphins game and get their opinions on if this is the week Miami pulls out their first victory of the season.

We also talk a little College Football this week on the show. We get the thoughts of Pat and Oronde on this years season and who they each think will make the Final Four college football playoff. Plus we debate if a 1 loss SEC school should make the playoff over an unbeaten conference champion from the Big 12, Big 10, or ACC. It’s a scenario that could happen this year and play out over the course of the next month. And we end the show with our TOP 5 list as always and this weeks topic is TOP 5 Favorite Sitcom’s of all time.

