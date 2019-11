The Miami Dolphins Special Team will be packing backpacks with food for students that are on free and reduced

lunch Sunday prior to the game between 9am-1pm

Sponsored by Sysco, Feeding South Florida will distribute the backpacks after they have been packed. This initiative is part of #DolphinsHuddleFor100 and is open to all game attendees.

Register at https://dolphins.rosterfy.com/login

