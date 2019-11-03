The Miami Dolphins announced their Play Football Week 9 award winners in a program designed to celebrate

youth football in South Florida. #JuniorDolphins

For each home game, the Dolphins identify a high school coach of the week, high school player of the week, youth player of the week and team mom of the week.

The high school coach of the week selection will celebrate those with long-standing tenure in the coaching community, paying tribute to Don Shula’s 50th season with the Miami Dolphins organization. Award recipients receive tickets to a Dolphins home game, be presented with a plaque on the field at Hard Rock Stadium and receive acknowledgement of their accomplishment in the game program and through the Dolphins’ social media platforms.

The Dolphins also recognize a team of the week who will be on field during the national anthem. The program concludes at the Dolphins-Eagles game where the Dolphins will honor yearly award winners in all categories with the exception of the team of the year.

High School Coach of the Week: Greg Magner from Hialeah Gardens High School

High School Player of the Week: Derek Wingo from St.Thomas Aquinas High School

Youth Player of the Week: Gaby Almonard Jr. from the Pompano Eagles 12U of the American Youth Football League

Mom of the Week: Gabrielle Wilson of the Kendall Hammock Warriors from the Miami Xtreme YouthFootball League

Teams of the Week: Somerset Academy Silver Palms and Hialeah Gardens High School

Congrats to all the winners from your friends at DolphinsTalk.com

