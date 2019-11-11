Aaron and Josh are back with reactions to the Dolphins’ TWO-GAME WINNING STREAK following their 16-12 victory over the Colts in Indianapolis. They have positive and negative takeaways and look at the state of the team after their second win of the season takes them another step away from the #1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It’s a Victory Monday episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

