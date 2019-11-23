This is a weak week of College football, with many teams playing tune up games. That means there should be some easy money lying around. I went 2-1-1 last week in CFB and 2-2 in the NFL. Meddling around .500 overall for the year. Let’s take a look at this weeks selections:

Oklahoma St @ West Virginia OVER 55

This game features 2 poor defenses. OK St has averaged 32+ PPG in their last 3 and score 36.5 on average for the season. If West Virginia can do their part, this should be pushed over by the end of the 3rd quarter. Both passing defenses are also suspect. I like this game to go over.

Georgia St (-9.5) vs South Alabama

I will be honest, I don’t know much about South Alabama. But Georgia State is a power house running the football, and South Alabama seems they cannot stop it. I like Georgia State at home with the points. You can also look at this game going over 56.

Pittsburgh (+3.5) @ Virginia Tech

I like Pittsburgh to cover in this one. The team has a ton of fight to them and going into a hostile environment shouldn’t scare them. Tech needs to play solid pass defense and run the ball effectively, which Pitt excels at stopping the run (90.9 YPG). This game is going to be tight and there is a lot on the line here for both. Take the Panthers with covering a field goal game.

Oregon (-13.5) @ Arizona State

Justin Herbert is having a fantastic season for the Ducks and they look to move to double digit wins for the first time since 2014. I don’t believe they will have a problem with ASU, although their offense may be able to keep this game close. I will take the better QB to cover the spread here.

Season Record 25-20-1

Cincinnati (+6.5) vs Pittsburgh

The Bengals have no wins. The Steelers will be without 4 of their top offensive players in this game. The Bengals are a competitive bunch and with me not being sold on Mason Rudolph, I like the Bengals to cover the spread at home. Heck, they could even pull off a big upset and get their first win of the season.

Seattle (+100) @ Philadelphia

I am not sure why the Eagles are favored in this game. The Seahawks come into this game 5-0 as the road opponent and Russell Wilson is playing at an MVP caliber season. The spread only being 1 makes this more desirable to take this one straight up. And the Hawks are definitely the better team.

New York Jets (+3) vs Oakland

Jets have found some footing in recent weeks and the dogs have temporarily been called off of Gase. The Jets have a formidable run defense and should be able to slow down rookie sensation Josh Jacobs. The Jets way to cover this game is for Darnold not to get sacked 10 times and not throw stupid INT’s. I think this is a loss for the Jets, but they will cover the spread.

Dallas (+6.5) @ New England

The Patriots will be missing 2 of their 3 best receivers in this game leaving a struggling Patriots offense looking to go elsewhere. Dallas can really have a chance to put up some points against the #1 defense in the league, but New England is a tough place to play. I do like them keeping it close and covering the near TD spread. You can also tease this game up to 7.5 for some extra comfort.

Season Record 19-22