Josh lost his voice, so Aaron goes solo yet again. He has an update on the 2020 NFL Draft QB class and shares his thoughts on what to do post-tank. He also shares his thoughts on Eric Rowe’s contract extension before previewing the Dolphins’ trip to the Meadowlands to take on Adam Gase and the disgusting New York Jets. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
