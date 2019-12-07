On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we have a rare Saturday show for you. Mike Oliva from right here at DolphinsTalk.com debates Luis Sung of PhinManiacs.com and of the 5 Reasons Sports Network about which is more important than building a winning football team, great coaching or elite quarterback play? Yes, we know both are required to win big in the NFL and win a Super Bowl. But if you were building a franchise which one would you prioritize first, landing that elite QB or finding a good to great head coach? Mike and Luis have a very different take on this and debate this topic. We also talk about what Miami may do in the 2020 offseason as well and what QB’s are in play for the Dolphins as well as talk about whether if Miami should punt on QB in the 2020 draft and not go for one. And would Miami look at the quarterback position in free agency possibly.

