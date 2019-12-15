Josh is still sick in bed, so Aaron the Brain is back to talk through the Dolphins’ loss to the Giants. He discusses where the loss leaves the Dolphins in their quest for the number one pick and then has a scorching hot take about Chris Grier. Join us for another episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
SUBSCRIBE!
APPLE PODCASTS
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show/id1265512097?mt=2
GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC
https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Icg4eqojjtpnkc4lhcsq54bmxzi
SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/show/0meEQj23eDI6q9IdSnRveP?si=UGU6sIrARx6enwx0cXdjzQ
STITCHER
https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show
SOUNDCLOUD
https://soundcloud.com/user-156007640
RSS
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:322921235/sounds.rss
FOLLOW US!
TWITTER
twitter.com/SameOldDolphins
twitter.com/AmplifiedtoRock
twitter.com/AarontheBrain
FACEBOOK
www.facebook.com/SameOldDolphins