Josh is still sick in bed, so Aaron the Brain is back to talk through the Dolphins’ loss to the Giants. He discusses where the loss leaves the Dolphins in their quest for the number one pick and then has a scorching hot take about Chris Grier. Join us for another episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

SUBSCRIBE!

APPLE PODCASTS

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show/id1265512097?mt=2

GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC

https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Icg4eqojjtpnkc4lhcsq54bmxzi

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE