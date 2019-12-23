Aaron and Josh are back discussing the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Dolphins’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and the somewhat surprising positive air that surrounds the team with one week left in the 2019 season. They look at draft position and a couple of draft scenarios before taking a few Twitter questions on another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
