In the first of a series of solo offseason shows, Aaron the Brain gives some way-too-early thoughts about the Dolphins’ draft strategy and gives his thoughts on the Senior Bowl including performance reviews of Justin Herbert (whose first name the Brain inexplicably forgot) and Jordan Love. He closes by making his Super Bowl prediction. It’s a fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

