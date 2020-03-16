Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network the Miami Dolphins are expected to sign defensive end Shaq Lawson from the Buffalo Bills on a 3 year deal worth $30 million. No word on the guaranteed money at this time. Lawson was the 19th overall pick in the 2016 draft for the Buffalo Bills and had 6.5 sacks with the Bills in 2019.

I am usually not this positive about all of the Dolphins offseason moves but so far they are two for two. Shaq Lawson for 3 years-$30 mill is a solid signing and gives Miami a quality defensive end. They also are not breaking the bank with either signing. pic.twitter.com/qfkbpraaJD — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 16, 2020

Lawson has ties with current defensive line coach Marion Hobby who was his defensive coordinator/defensive line coach when Lawson was at Clemson.

