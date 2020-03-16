On this special episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we go over the newest additions to the Miami Dolphins. On day one of the legal tampering period the Dolphins agreed to terms with free agents Kyle Van Noy (OLB), Byron Jones (CB), Ereck Flowers (OG), and Shaq Lawson (DE). What do these deals mean for the Dolphins and the upcoming draft? What is left for Miami to do in free agency? And what other players will Miami target in the coming hours and days as we move towards 4pm Wednesday when all of these deals become official. Also we dive into the reports out of Boston that Tom Brady and the Miami Dolphins are talking about a contract.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

GOOGLE PLAY: CLICK HERE

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN PODBEAN, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE