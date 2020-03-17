We’ve been waiting and waiting for the 2020 offseason to kick into gear. This is where the Dolphins begin their rebuild in earnest. Now, it has arrived. Aaron the Brain is back with a special Free Agent Frenzy edition of the Same Old Dolphins Show. Does he think the Dolphins have made good decisions? Or is this a typical Same Old Dolphins example of winning free agency and it not translating into wins? Find out what the Brain thinks on another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

