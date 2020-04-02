Although it does not seem as if the 2020 season has started with everything happening in the world, the Dolphins have done everything right and made great additions with Free Agency. With our biggest signing happening in our secondary, it gives us hope of having a great duo with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. Those two alone give us arguably the best corners in all of the league which will have us match up with top offenses.

Xavien Howard

Being one of the Dolphins most treasured assets, X must always be at the top of his game and remind us what he can do between the lines. With last year being a setback for the talented Corner, he is looking to have a very successful year and lead the team in interceptions. We already made him line up against top WRs each week, which is a lot when you are the only true starter on your roster. Xavien Howard is a special talent when it comes to the Corner position, so the Dolphins really need him back at 100%.

In the video that Xavien posted, he shows his therapy and road to making a full comeback. He is going to be heavily involved in the Miami Dolphins success on and off the field. He must prove to be a leader and make everyone around him better.

When it came to his 2018 campaign, it seemed as if every play was an interception. We all missed his presence last season, but it is going to be worth it when the 2020 season takes place.

Byron Jones

The biggest splash for the Dolphins 2020 FA class! This is a playmaker that I have wanted Miami to land since the begining of the season. Byron Jones is an elite Corner in the NFL who does not get targeted much. Although he does not account for many interceptions, it will be forgiven when you see his play style.

When he first entered a league, he was just an athletic freak that was going to be placed somewhere in the secondary to groom. That started at Safety with the Cowboys, he then made the switch to Corner and immediately became a Pro Bowler.

He is an incredibly athletic corner who loves to be physical with any receiver. What makes him so unique is how quick his lower body is. He is able to flip his hips and move feet on a dime to make a play on the ball.

Byron Jones stacked the following dubs the last 2 years (rec/yards): Michael Thomas: 2/21

Alshon Jeffery: 0/0

Stefon Diggs: 1/11

John Brown: 1/6

Cooks/Woods: 2/19

O’Dell Beckham 0/0 (5 total NYG targets, 1 reception).

Julio Jones: 1/19

Michael Thomas: 0/0

T.Y. Hilton, 2019: 1/23 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 19, 2020

Byron Jones is going to bring so much joy to this fanbase for many years to come. I am very excited to see him and X work each day to be shut down Corners in this league.

Although he can be used anywhere in the secondary, I do believe Coach Flores has a side of the field RSVP’d for him. I do anticipate Byron Jones and Xavien Howard to each monitor their own island.

Bobby McCain

The current Miami Dolphins starting safety. Bobby is our longest tenured player on defense who always has a role in the secondary. He was only able to play in 9 games due to injury, but I fully expect him to have his best year yet. The 26 year old is expected to have a big role, but I am hoping to see #28 lined up in the Slot. I find that he played some of his best football near the dashes when sizing up with twitchier players and sneaking in for the blitz.

McCain does such a great job at dropping his hips and making a play on the ball. He is able to go play Safety and Corner and will be able to tackle almost anyone. If the Dolphins are able to draft a Safety, that would allow us to make this move and round up one of the best groups in the entire league.

Eric Rowe

Coming off a better year than anticipated, Rowe earned an extension during the season to be our starting Strong Safety. To be honest, I am a fan of the signing because we found a solid safety during this tryout year. I love knowing our Head Coach is able to find hidden talent and want former players to follow him.

Rowe is a physical player who can honestly be compared to a poor mans Reshad Jones. Both are really good dealing with Tight Ends and will always make the tackle. With Eric Rowe filling in for that Safety spot, that makes our four top DBs all very physical players that and tackle very well, cover, and make plays on the ball.

NFL Draft

Come April 23-25, The Dolphins will be adding a dozen more players to the organization. They have the ability to select one of the many Safeties in this year’s draft. The top two come from prolific Universities in the Safety department, so Grant Delpit and Xavier Mckinney will both be selected by the mid-second round. If the Dolphins plan on waiting a tad longer, they can potentially lean towards Ashtyn Davis or Antoine Winfield Jr.

While Delpit and Mckinney both potray elite traits, the other two can become very good starters in the NFL.

I am hoping we select a safety with our first second round pick, because it would be smart to solidify that unit early.

With more elite defenders taking their talents to South Beach, we finally have our OWN Fantasy Football worthy D/ST. The 2020 season can be the start of something great for Miami!

Go Dolphins!

