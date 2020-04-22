We talk Grier. Is he the man to lift this franchise? We debate the thought of trading up for Tua. Do we want Leonard Fournette? Jim asks how do we get a tackle if we trade picks for Tua? We’ve never been in this position before, can we take advantage? Players are wanting to play here it is refreshing compared to previous years. We close the show discussing need v best player available.
