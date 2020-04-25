The Miami Dolphins traded 5th round pick #153 overall to San Francisco for running back Matt Breida. San Francisco has too many running backs on their roster and we’re looking to move one and the Dolphins who were in desperate need of a running back were the perfect match for them in a trade.

Matt Breida will give the Dolphins a nice 1-2 punch at running back with Jordan Howard. The Dolphins running game is totally re-shaped and much improved over 2019 pic.twitter.com/weC44XRO31 — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) April 25, 2020

Breida in 2019 played in 13 games and started 5. He had 123 rushing attempts for 623 and 1 touchdown. He also had 19 receptions for 120 yards and 1 touchdown. Breida will have a big opportunity to get playing time in Miami at running back as the Dolphins have only one experienced running back currently on their roster in Jordan Howard. Breida will have a chance to win the starting job and at worse split time with Howard in some sort of time-share.

First the Dolphins had trade conversations with the Rams about Todd Gurley, then they had discussions with the Jaguars about Leonard Fournette, and today they finally sent a fifth-round pick to the 49ers for RB Matt Breida. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020

The Dolphins have been looking to trade for a running back all offseason and have come up short a few times. Saturday they finally found a willing partner and a trade that made sense for both sides.

