Aaron the Brain is back with another solo show! In this first episode reviewing the tape of the Dolphins’ 2020 draft class, the Brain looks at the tape from Tua Tagovaioloa’s time at Alabama. He looks at the positives and negatives and makes his assessment of the quarterback who Dolphins fans hope will lead the team to the promised land.

SUBSCRIBE!

APPLE PODCASTS
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show/id1265512097?mt=2

GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC
https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Icg4eqojjtpnkc4lhcsq54bmxzi

SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/show/0meEQj23eDI6q9IdSnRveP?si=UGU6sIrARx6enwx0cXdjzQ

STITCHER
https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show

SOUNDCLOUD
https://soundcloud.com/user-156007640

RSS
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:322921235/sounds.rss

FOLLOW US!

TWITTER
twitter.com/SameOldDolphins
twitter.com/AmplifiedtoRock
twitter.com/AarontheBrain

FACEBOOK
www.facebook.com/SameOldDolphins

 

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK:  CLICK HERE 

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER:  CLICK HERE