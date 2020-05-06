Aaron the Brain is back with another solo show! In this first episode reviewing the tape of the Dolphins’ 2020 draft class, the Brain looks at the tape from Tua Tagovaioloa’s time at Alabama. He looks at the positives and negatives and makes his assessment of the quarterback who Dolphins fans hope will lead the team to the promised land.
