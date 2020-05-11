Two Plus One in action again… It remains to be seen as to who and when the videos will be edited and published, but Scott and Alex and Jondo synced up to have a conversation about our favorite team following the release of the 2020 NFL schedule and it’s here as a podcast. They talk about the word out of Vegas, matchups, some interesting scenarios, and even next year’s draft. There’s a brief perspective on a couple of UDFA’s that were signed. Finally, Alex declares his love for “the greatest GM in the NFL,” and you’ll never guess who it is. They all agree we have a second favorite team to keep an eye on this coming season and look at their predicted numbers. A few humorous shots are fired at another show’s young prognosticating co-host.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE