On Tuesday morning the Miami Dolphins signed another draft pick when 2nd round pick Raekwon Davis signed 4 year contract.

Another Dolphins rookie signed: DL Raekwon Davis, the 56th pick in the draft has signed his four-year rookie deal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 11, 2020

SIGNED

TUA TAGOVAILOA

CURTIS WEAVER

BLAKE FERGUSON

SOLOMON KINDLEY

JASON STROWBRIDGE

RAEKWON DAVIS

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE