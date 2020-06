Ian Berger is back with another DolphinsTalk.com 2 Minute Drill and today Ian talks about the NFL announcing Xavien Howard not being suspended and the scholarship fund Tua has set up to help students in Hawaii. Also, Tua is in Miami to work on his rehab and Ian shares his thoughts on that.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE