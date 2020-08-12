On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike runs down the Miami Dolphins news of the day and the hot topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins. Mike opens the show talking about our latest contest here at the website to win a Larry Csonka autographed mini helmet and what you have to do to win the prize. Then Mike goes over the COVID list and the latest Dolphins player added to it and what that means. After that, former Dolphins first roudn pick Minkah Fitzpatrick is back in the news and spoke about his departure from Miami last year. Fitzpatrick comments on Flores and his time in Miami and this is the first time he has spoken about it and there was some interesting stuff in the interview we go over. Mike ends the show with a rant about the big news of the week in College Football about the Big 10 and Pac 12 not playing football in the fall. How does that affect the NFL, will the NFL still move games to Saturday’s? Will the NFL Draft moves? Mike shares what will and will not happen in regards to the NFL with this news and then he goes off on a rant about why the virus situation in America will continue to negatively affect sports moving into 2021 and why no TV network should ever put that clown Lou Holtz on TV ever again after what he said on Tuesday.

