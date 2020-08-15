Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald the Dolphins plan to release safety Adrian Colbert soon. Colbert started 5 games for the Dolphins last season after Miami after Miami picked him up off of the Seattle practice squad in mid-November last year.

The Dolphins plan to release S Adrian Colbert who played significant time on defense for them last season. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 15, 2020

The move will leave Miami with Eric Rowe, Bobby McCain, Brandon Jones, Clayton Fejedelem, and Kavon Frazier at safety. While the Dolphins defense has been revamped this past year many feel the safety position is the weakest unit on the defense and it appears more change is on the horizon for the Dolphins at safety.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE