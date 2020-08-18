When Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores decided to replace offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea with Chan Gailey, I thought it was an odd move. Gailey had been out of the league for 3 years and is 68 years old how could he possibly fit a rebuilding offense and this stage in his life? Gailey is known for running a spread offense and using a mobile quarterback, but he also believes in being balanced on offense and not being one dimensional.

Last year the Dolphins ran the ball 349 times which is low especially when you factor in quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick ran it 54 times and those weren’t designed run. Fitzpatrick is 37 years old and isn’t a scrambler like Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, or Josh Allen. He will run when he has to as the play brakes down. The Dolphins lacked a commitment to the run last year and were one dimensional on offense. The Dolphins won some games last year throwing the ball, but you need balance and a commitment to the run as well. The Dolphins didn’t have a very good offensive line last year and not the most talented running backs, but you still have to try to run the ball. Yes, the Dolphins the first month of the season we’re getting beaten badly in games and got away from the run, but as the season went on the team got better and were in more games and still didn’t commit to run the ball.

Gailey was the Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2000 & 2001 and he had a commitment to the run. In 2000, the Dolphins ran the ball 496 times and that doesn’t include the playoffs in which Lamar Smith ran the ball 40 times in a dramatic overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in the Wildcard round. In his two seasons with the Dolphins, Smith ran for over 2,000 yards combined. Gailey did like to run quarterback run-pass options with quarterback Jay Fiedler to take advantage of his athletic ability, but his offense was a running team. When he was the head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2010-2012, he ran the ball with Fred Jackson and CJ Spiller. Then in his two years with the New York Jets from 2015-2016, he ran it with Chris Ivory and Matt Forte. Gailey is known for being innovative with the run-pass option with his quarterbacks, spread his offenses out with 5 wide receiver looks, and using players like Kordell Stewart in slash positions, but his offenses are dictated by running the football and being balanced.

The Dolphins this year added more talent on the offensive line with free agents Erik Flowers and Ted Karras. They also drafted Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, and Solomon Kindley so they will have better play upfront than a year ago. The Dolphins also added free agent Jordan Howard and traded for Matt Breida at the running back position to push incumbents Kalen Ballage and Patrick Laird. Howard is a physical runner to give you 4-5 yards a carry while Breida is a speedy big-play running back so the Dolphins added more speed and power to the position.

The Dolphins will need to run the ball more to take the load off of Ryan Fitzpatrick so he doesn’t take as many hits. The success of the Dolphins on offense will be if they can be balanced. With it being a new season, teams will make adjustments to the Dolphins passing game and they might be as successful if they are one dimensional. Teams make adjustments in the offseason and the Dolphins need to commit to the running game to complement their passing game.

