On Tuesday Josh Rosen, Ereck Flowers, and Jakeem Grant spoke to the media after practice. Rosen spoke about the quarterback room, why he didn’t ask for a trade and shared his thoughts on Tua and Fitzpatrick. Flowers spoke about the three young rookie offensive linemen he is practicing with and how he is trying to help them get used to the NFL game. And Grant gave his thoughts on who is the fastest player on the Dolphins currently.

