Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel is reporting the Dolphins are looking to trade linebacker Raekwon McMillan and to acquire a mid-round draft pick for him. Per Omar’s report, no deal has been finalized at this time but the Dolphins are fielding offers to trade the linebacker. McMillan’s lack of coverage skills is the main reason the Dolphins would like to move on from him as he isn’t a fit for the Dolphins 3-4 defensive system. McMillan is also entering the final year of his rookie contract and is unlikely to be re-signed in the offseason.

#Dolphins shopping former starting linebacker Raekwon McMillan https://t.co/WOQz7mMDfd — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 29, 2020

As we have spoken about numerous times on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Raekwon McMillan is a liability in the passing game and only a two-down linebacker who must come off the field on 3rd downs. It is expected that Jerome Baker and Kyle Van Noy will be the every-down linebackers on this team and the linebackers who will not come off the field on 3rd down when the Dolphins go to a nickel or dime defense. Elandon Roberts has had an amazing training camp so far and can play both inside and outside linebacker and the Dolphins also have depth with Andrew Van Ginkel and Kamu Grugier-Hill. Raekwon appears to be the odd man out in Miami and also on his way out the door.

More on this story as it develops.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE