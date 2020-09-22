Aaron and Josh return to preview the Dolphins’ upcoming TNF clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s a trickier game than we might have imagined a few weeks ago, but it’s a game both guys believe the Dolphins can win. They talk about what to expect on both sides of the ball, make their picks, and share some listeners’ #OneHotTake. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

APPLE PODCASTS

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show/id1265512097?mt=2

GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC

https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Icg4eqojjtpnkc4lhcsq54bmxzi

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE