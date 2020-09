The ESPN Morning Show “GET UP” hosted by Mike Greenberg debated after Thursday’s Dolphins victory over Jacksonville when Tua Tagovailoa should start over Ryan Fitzpatrick. Mark Sanchez, Bart Scott, and Rob Ninkovich join in the conversation and give their thoughts and opinions on when Tua should see the field in 2020. Click below to see what they have to say.

